Raymond James & Associates Has $16.39 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.32% of Murphy USA worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Murphy USA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 30,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $234.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.82. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $249.11.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $3.07. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

