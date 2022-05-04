Swiss National Bank Has $18.88 Million Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Apartment Income REIT worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 60.42% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

