Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of AGCO worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 108.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after buying an additional 229,423 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 47.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 191,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 14.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $156.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

