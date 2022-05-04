Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Olin were worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Olin by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Olin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Olin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Olin by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Olin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

