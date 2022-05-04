CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,511,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,060 shares of company stock valued at $32,366,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

