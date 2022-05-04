Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,174 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $19,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 36.8% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $93.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.