CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $626,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $882,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $1,231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $2,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $22,169,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at $12,796,811.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,034 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.92. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

