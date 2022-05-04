CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on W. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.75.

Wayfair stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 2.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

