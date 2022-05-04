Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Pure Storage worth $19,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,729,000 after purchasing an additional 137,785 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,240,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,392,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,691,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.