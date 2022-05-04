4,479 Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after buying an additional 142,048 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 186.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,676,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.37 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

