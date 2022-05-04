Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $16,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,126,000 after acquiring an additional 118,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 287,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,860,000 after acquiring an additional 67,310 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $173.38 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.57 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.65 and its 200-day moving average is $195.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.