CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 36,519 Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,519 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162,248 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,240,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.41.

Shares of LEV opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.00. The Lion Electric Company has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

