CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,832,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.68.

Shares of CYBR opened at $156.36 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

