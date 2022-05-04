CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $817,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82.

ViacomCBS ( NASDAQ:VIACA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.