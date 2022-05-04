Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Ovintiv worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $202,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 3.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

