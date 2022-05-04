CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 735 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after acquiring an additional 339,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after acquiring an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,821,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,815,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $117.07 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.95.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.57%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

