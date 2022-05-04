CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,543,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,658,000 after acquiring an additional 91,467 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $133.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.