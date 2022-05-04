CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $61.03. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -372.09%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

