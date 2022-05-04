State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Avnet worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Avnet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

