F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of F.N.B. worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,399,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after buying an additional 307,560 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

