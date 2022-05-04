Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,274 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Foot Locker by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

