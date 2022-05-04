CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $856,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

