CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

WPC opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

