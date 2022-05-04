CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 707 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 78.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Avangrid Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.