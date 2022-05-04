CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $602,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

NYSE ACI opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $617,082.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,741.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.