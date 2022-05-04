State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after purchasing an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hexcel by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,249,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hexcel by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 451,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 90,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.36.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.