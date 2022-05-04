CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,992,000 after acquiring an additional 590,651 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FNF opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.