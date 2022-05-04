State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 11,322 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 315,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 173,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.