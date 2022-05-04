Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

NIO stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.46. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

