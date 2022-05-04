State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 18,603 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $99.31 and a one year high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.