CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,926,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,303,000 after acquiring an additional 131,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,938 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMH. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

NYSE AMH opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 95.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.