State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,152 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Assured Guaranty worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

