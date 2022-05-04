CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 209 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

AIZ stock opened at $183.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

