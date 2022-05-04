The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 26.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.03 and a beta of 1.38. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.75.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

