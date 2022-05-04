State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of H&R Block worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

