CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EQH opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

