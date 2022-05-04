CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 81,213 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

