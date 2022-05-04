CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UI shares. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $284.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.42. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.14 and a 12-month high of $344.77.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $431.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.79 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

