Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Holdings Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,127 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,546 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPX. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

