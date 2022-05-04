The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.89.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,744 shares of company stock worth $15,109,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

