The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.95. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

