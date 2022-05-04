State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,380.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,358.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,254.51. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 103 shares of company stock valued at $133,741. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

