Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 268,257 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,257 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SRNE opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $581.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

