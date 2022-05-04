Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.49 Million Position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,177 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.30% of Bit Digital worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $7,382,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bit Digital by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bit Digital by 1,697.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 345,789 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bit Digital by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 69,065 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bit Digital by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the period.

BTBT opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Bit Digital had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

