Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

NYSE:WELL opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 116.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

