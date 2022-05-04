State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 120,850 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of QuantumScape worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in QuantumScape by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,934 shares of company stock worth $13,274,613 over the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QS. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of QS stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 7.88.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.