State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

