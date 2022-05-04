First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,666 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of First Solar worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Solar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in First Solar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,943 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $63,188,000 after buying an additional 322,414 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 9.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

