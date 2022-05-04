Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,654 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW opened at $483.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.82 and its 200 day moving average is $491.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.89.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

