Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 202 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 872,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after acquiring an additional 117,557 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $704,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

